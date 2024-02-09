Update: Search for Joseph Ahuriri

A year after Gisborne man Joseph Ahuriri went missing during Cyclone Gabrielle, Eastern District Police continue to make enquiries to locate him.

Mr Ahuriri was last seen at a Waitomo Fuel Stop in Bay View early on 14 February, as Cyclone Gabrielle struck the region.

In late 2023 Police conducted searches of the Eskdale area with the use of a magnometer drone system, operated by a GNS Scientist.

The drone search has been completed and GNS are reviewing the results, which are due to be released to Police in the next month.

The magnometer drone system is able to define large submerged metallic objects and provide possible locations for further investigation.

Police continue to stay in contact with Mr Ahuriri’s family, who are advised of any significant updates.

Police continue to work hard to locate Mr Ahuriri and appreciate the assistance from those who have come forward with information or CCTV footage.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact Police by calling 105 or going online to 105.police.govt.nz using ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 230225/2804.



