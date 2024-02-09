Basketball Tournament A Slam Dunk For Tauranga’s Economy

The Classic by HoopNation has proven to be a successful basketball event, not just for the elite players and enthusiastic fans from around Australia and Aotearoa, but also for the economy of Tauranga.

Showcased by four days of epic competition in October, The Classic was played across city venues including Mercury Baypark, Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre, Mount Sport Centre and Aquinas College.

Tauranga City Council enlisted Fresh Info to conduct an event evaluation report on The Classic, yielding remarkably positive findings for our city.

The event drew 5601 basketball fans flocking to witness the action-packed games which were free for all spectators to attend. It captivated local audiences as well as attracting 4,354 visitors to Tauranga including 100 international visitors, resulting in almost 15,000 visitor nights.

The economic impact of The Classic extended far beyond the courts. The influx of visitors resulted in a substantial $1,859,901 in visitor expenditure in our city over the event weekend.

Nelita Byrne, Manager Venues & Events at Tauranga City Council, expressed her delight at hosting The Classic in Tauranga.

"As a city we’re always proud to extend manaakitanga and welcome a range of events and their attendees to our city – and there was a real buzz in town when The Classic was on last October. This event not only showcases incredible talent and passion for basketball, but these results show a real boost our local economy.”

The Classic was supported by Tauranga City Council Major Event Fund. enabling event organisers Paul Berridge and KJ Allen to deliver an event of this calibre while staying true to their founding kaupapa of letting players play, making every successive event better than the last.

"It’s awesome to see The Classic continue to grow in stature and impact," expressed Paul Berridge, co-founder of The Classic.

"HoopNation and the basketball community hold a special regard for The Classic in Tauranga as the city offers a distinct combination of elements that set it apart. The excellent weather, incredible manaakitanga and support from Tauranga City Council make it an ideal host city for the best basketball players from across Aotearoa and Australia. The Classic players and supporters deeply appreciate the ongoing support from Tauranga City Council. Their commitment not only supports our sport, but also encourages the community to get involved through hosting community-based activities such as professional player school visits and beautiful pōhiri, leaving a lasting legacy within basketball," says Berridge.

As The Classic continues to elevate the basketball scene in New Zealand, its organisers remain committed to delivering a world-class competition in Tauranga while nurturing the local economy and community spirit.

With anticipation building for the 2024 event, The Classic is set to bring plenty of fun and excitement in the sporting calendar for years to come.

