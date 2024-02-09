Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Basketball Tournament A Slam Dunk For Tauranga’s Economy

Friday, 9 February 2024, 11:55 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

The Classic by HoopNation has proven to be a successful basketball event, not just for the elite players and enthusiastic fans from around Australia and Aotearoa, but also for the economy of Tauranga.

Showcased by four days of epic competition in October, The Classic was played across city venues including Mercury Baypark, Queen Elizabeth Youth Centre, Mount Sport Centre and Aquinas College.

Tauranga City Council enlisted Fresh Info to conduct an event evaluation report on The Classic, yielding remarkably positive findings for our city.

The event drew 5601 basketball fans flocking to witness the action-packed games which were free for all spectators to attend. It captivated local audiences as well as attracting 4,354 visitors to Tauranga including 100 international visitors, resulting in almost 15,000 visitor nights.

The economic impact of The Classic extended far beyond the courts. The influx of visitors resulted in a substantial $1,859,901 in visitor expenditure in our city over the event weekend.

Nelita Byrne, Manager Venues & Events at Tauranga City Council, expressed her delight at hosting The Classic in Tauranga.

"As a city we’re always proud to extend manaakitanga and welcome a range of events and their attendees to our city – and there was a real buzz in town when The Classic was on last October. This event not only showcases incredible talent and passion for basketball, but these results show a real boost our local economy.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The Classic was supported by Tauranga City Council Major Event Fund. enabling event organisers Paul Berridge and KJ Allen to deliver an event of this calibre while staying true to their founding kaupapa of letting players play, making every successive event better than the last.

"It’s awesome to see The Classic continue to grow in stature and impact," expressed Paul Berridge, co-founder of The Classic.

"HoopNation and the basketball community hold a special regard for The Classic in Tauranga as the city offers a distinct combination of elements that set it apart. The excellent weather, incredible manaakitanga and support from Tauranga City Council make it an ideal host city for the best basketball players from across Aotearoa and Australia. The Classic players and supporters deeply appreciate the ongoing support from Tauranga City Council. Their commitment not only supports our sport, but also encourages the community to get involved through hosting community-based activities such as professional player school visits and beautiful pōhiri, leaving a lasting legacy within basketball," says Berridge.

As The Classic continues to elevate the basketball scene in New Zealand, its organisers remain committed to delivering a world-class competition in Tauranga while nurturing the local economy and community spirit.

With anticipation building for the 2024 event, The Classic is set to bring plenty of fun and excitement in the sporting calendar for years to come.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics As A Morality Play


To a striking extent, the working class vote in Western societies has been going to right wing demagogues, not to left wing social democrats. Even the mainstream parties on the right of the political spectrum are running the risk of being rejected and/or taken over. In the US, for instance, there is a widening rift between the working class legions backing Donald Trump – their persecuted hero – and the donor class elites of the Republican Party. Most of those wealthy donors are still backing the doomed campaign of Nikki Haley, to try and prevent a second Trump presidency...
More


 
 


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 