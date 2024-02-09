Update: Serious Crash, Hawke's Bay

Police can now confirm one person has died following a serious crash this morning on the Hawke's Bay Expressway.

The road is closed in both directions from the Taradale roundabout to the Meanee on-ramp.

It is likely the road will remain closed for another couple of hours.

Police thank motorists for their understanding.

