Two In Court After Aggravated Robbery

Acting Detective Sergeant Todd Lee:

Police have charged two teenage boys in relation to an aggravated robbery in Napier last month.

Police were called to a Hyderabad Road premises about 3.30 am on 23 January, after a group armed with weapons smashed the glass to gain entry. Cigarettes and cash were among the merchandise targeted.

Two youths have been remanded in custody and will reappear in the Napier Youth Court on 15 February and 14 March.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate other persons of interest.

We understand how distressing incidents like these are for victims and we hope these arrests will help provide reassurance to both the victims in this case and to the community.

Police still want to hear from anyone with information that could help us bring this investigation to a close.

This can be passed on by calling 105, or making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” and referencing the file number 240123/3292.

Information can also be provided anonymously to CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

