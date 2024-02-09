Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Make Arrest In Relation To Aggravated Robbery In New Lynn

Friday, 9 February 2024, 5:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have made a significant arrest in relation to a serious incident in Waitematā thanks to information received from the public. 

Detective Sergeant Jimmy Kim, of Waitematā West Tactical Crime Unit, says Police have been investigating an aggravated robbery in New Lynn since late January. 

“In the early hours of Sunday 21 January, Police responded to reports of multiple offenders arriving at a liquor store in New Lynn. “It is alleged the group used a vehicle to gain entry, threatened a worker who was outside the store at the time, and then left the area in a separate vehicle.” 

As a result of extensive Police enquiries into the incident, and information received from the public, Police identified one of the vehicle believed to be responsible. 

“Thanks to that information received, our investigation teams were able to also identify an individual, who we believe to have been involved,” Detective Sergeant Kim says. 

This week, Police located a 17-year-old during an unrelated matter, who has since been arrested in relation to the aggravated robbery. The male has appeared in the Waitākere District Court and is due to reappear on Thursday 22 February. Police are continuing to investigate this incident and we cannot rule out further arrests in relation to both this and other matters. 

Detective Sergeant Kim says the information provided from the public was key to making this arrest. 

“We continue to ask anyone who sees something online or in person to contact Police if it is of concern. “Your information could be the missing piece required to assist us with holding those responsible to account.” 

Anyone with information to provide can contact Police on 111 if it is happening now. Alternatively, information can be provided via our 105 phone service or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics As A Morality Play


To a striking extent, the working class vote in Western societies has been going to right wing demagogues, not to left wing social democrats. Even the mainstream parties on the right of the political spectrum are running the risk of being rejected and/or taken over. In the US, for instance, there is a widening rift between the working class legions backing Donald Trump – their persecuted hero – and the donor class elites of the Republican Party. Most of those wealthy donors are still backing the doomed campaign of Nikki Haley, to try and prevent a second Trump presidency...
More


 
 


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 