Police Make Arrest In Relation To Aggravated Robbery In New Lynn

Police have made a significant arrest in relation to a serious incident in Waitematā thanks to information received from the public.

Detective Sergeant Jimmy Kim, of Waitematā West Tactical Crime Unit, says Police have been investigating an aggravated robbery in New Lynn since late January.

“In the early hours of Sunday 21 January, Police responded to reports of multiple offenders arriving at a liquor store in New Lynn. “It is alleged the group used a vehicle to gain entry, threatened a worker who was outside the store at the time, and then left the area in a separate vehicle.”

As a result of extensive Police enquiries into the incident, and information received from the public, Police identified one of the vehicle believed to be responsible.

“Thanks to that information received, our investigation teams were able to also identify an individual, who we believe to have been involved,” Detective Sergeant Kim says.

This week, Police located a 17-year-old during an unrelated matter, who has since been arrested in relation to the aggravated robbery. The male has appeared in the Waitākere District Court and is due to reappear on Thursday 22 February. Police are continuing to investigate this incident and we cannot rule out further arrests in relation to both this and other matters.

Detective Sergeant Kim says the information provided from the public was key to making this arrest.

“We continue to ask anyone who sees something online or in person to contact Police if it is of concern. “Your information could be the missing piece required to assist us with holding those responsible to account.”

Anyone with information to provide can contact Police on 111 if it is happening now. Alternatively, information can be provided via our 105 phone service or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

