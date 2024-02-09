Op Largo: Search Warrant Executed In Marlborough

Detective Senior Sergeant Ciaran Sloan:

Marlborough Police have executed a search warrant at a Canvastown address today.

We can confirm the search relates to Operation Largo, the continuing investigation into the disappearance of Jessica Boyce from Renwick in March 2019.

The investigation has been active since Jessica disappeared and today’s search is the latest phase of our ongoing enquiries.

To protect the investigation, we are unable to comment on the nature and outcome of the search.

Police have kept Jessica’s family up to date with these latest developments, and investigators remained determined to bring justice for Jessica.

