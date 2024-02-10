Man Arrested Following Car Break-ins Across Kapiti Coast

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man following a spate of car break-ins across the Kapiti Coast.

A search warrant was executed and further enquiries following his arrest discovered a substantial amount of stolen property located which will be returned to its rightful owners.

He faces six charges of theft and a further four charges relating to fraudulent use of a victim’s bank cards. He is due to appear in Porirua District Court on 13 February 2024.

Police would like to remind the community to take all valuables out of your car when it is unattended and to take extra care to ensure your vehicle is secure.

