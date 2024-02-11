Water Incident Fatality, Clarence River

Police can advise a person has died following a water related incident on the Clarence River yesterday afternoon.

The person is understood to have been rafting and passed away at the scene.

Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time.

WorkSafe have been notified of the incident and police are making enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

