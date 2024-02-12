Unlawful Activity In Herne Bay Lands Three In Police Custody

Three youths have been arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles in Herne Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 3pm on Sunday afternoon, Police responded to reports of a group of males allegedly breaking into vehicles using a crowbar.

Auckland City West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Wayne Kitcher, says the group fled the area in a vehicle after sighting Police.

“The Police Eagle helicopter responded to the area and sighted the vehicle, which was also alleged to have been stolen,” he says.

“It is understood this vehicle was taken from an address on Great South Road, Papatoetoe, earlier in the day.”

Shortly afterwards the vehicle was abandoned near the intersection of Mayoral Drive and Wellesley Street in Auckland Central.

Three occupants were taken into custody without further incident, Inspector Kitcher says.

A 16 and a 17-year-old are facing charges of unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle and will appear in the Auckland Youth Court today, Monday 12 February.

A 15-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid in relation to this incident.

“We know this sort of offending where people’s property is targeted can be incredibly invasive for our community,” Inspector Kitcher says.

“I would like to acknowledge residents who observed the concerning behaviour and called 111 straight away, meaning Police could respond.”

