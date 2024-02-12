All-star Effort In Burglary Response

It was a home run for Police, with one arrested and a range of stolen property recovered in St Heliers this morning.

Police responded to a burglary at a sports bar on Maskell Street at around 2.20am.

Auckland City East Area Commander, Inspector Jim Wilson, says Police were quickly on scene after reports of an alarm sounding at the address.

“It appeared those involved has left the address without taking anything and were deterred by the premises’ alarm system.

“Attending Police noted a vehicle of interest leaving the vicinity of the address with its lights off.”

Police located the same vehicle a short time later parked outside another sports bar on Roberta Avenue, Glendowie, Inspector Wilson says.

“Two males were seen running from the building and with the assistance of the Police Dog Unit, Delta, and the Police Eagle helicopter, one was located a short time later without incident.

“We have since searched the vehicle and recovered a significant amount of stolen alcohol.”

Sergeant Mark Jamieson, of Police’s Air Support Unit, says this was an excellent effort from multiple Police workgroups to locate an offender.

“Our Police team works hard to keep our communities safe and this arrest is another example of how we can and do work together to achieve positive results every day.”

A 16-year-old male has been charged with burglary and unlawfully takes motor vehicle.

He is due to appear in the Auckland Youth Court today, Monday 12 February.

Enquiries to locate the second person involved are ongoing.

“Given the range of property recovered, our enquiries will continue, and we can’t rule out further charges for other incidents,” Inspector Wilson says.

“This arrest is another example of Police continuing to hold offenders to account for offending taking place in our communities.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

