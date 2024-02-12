UPDATE: Arrest Made In Relation To Death Of Helen Gregory

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:

Police investigating the death of Helen Gregory can today advise an arrest was made this morning.

A 52-year-old woman was taken into custody and has been charged with murder in relation to Helen’s death on 24 January this year.

This is a significant development in the investigation and our thoughts are with Helen’s family at this time.

The 52-year-old is due to appear in Wellington District Court tomorrow.

A search of the Porirua landfill was completed on Saturday and a search is being undertaken at the woman’s address.

Police would like to acknowledge the response and support of the community during the investigation and urge anyone who may have information and has not yet contacted Police to do so.

As this matter is now before the court, we are limited in making further comment.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

