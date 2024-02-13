Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cool As Way To Celebrate Summer

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 9:54 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

It’s well and truly summer now, so a cool drink should be top of the list if you’re out and about.

For the second year, the Cool As Challenge will take place in Porirua, with each participating café creating their own unique drink that will be judged by a public vote.

In 2023, Titahi Bay’s Beer Engine took out the top prize with their 'Gin makes me Em-ocean-al' drink. They were feted for the story behind their cool-as flavours, passion for the Bay and use of local ingredients.

The 2024 edition of the Cool As Challenge will run from 16 February to 3 March, with more than 30 signature summer drinks available across Porirua and Lower Hutt, and our community is encouraged to get out and support local businesses that have created a unique thirst-quencher.

This year’s delights include Cool as a Cucumber, A Bit of Bliss, Banana Avocado Shake, and The Alchemist.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker is confident Porirua cafés will showcase some amazing beverages.

"We showed what a success ChoctoberFest was and how much support there was to get in behind that, so I’m sure the Cool As Challenge will once again show off the creativity, boldness and diversity here in our city," she says.

"The café culture in Porirua is continuing to expand and I will be encouraging everyone I know to get out there and try some of these fantastic drinks."

There will be QR codes at participating venues, making it easy to vote - you can choose Yeah, nah, Cool and Cool as to show much you enjoyed (or didn’t enjoy) the drink.

Nineteen venues in Porirua will be taking part in the Cool As Challenge, with a map and downloadable drink list at coolaschallenge.nz.

On 4 March the scores will be tallied and the top three Cool As drinks from each city will go head-to- head in front of a panel of hospitality industry judges three days later.

