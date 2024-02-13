Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Flights To Check State Of Tukituki

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Flights will begin today to cover about 87 randomly selected sites in the Tukituki Catchment. It is part of the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council's State Of the Environment monitoring which informs our regional riparian management policy, and is not a compliance exercise.

The Council use the aerial imagery to examine stock access to waterways and the extent and condition of riparian vegetation. The sites were surveyed previously so that the Council can now detect any changes to these zones.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council Senior Scientist Dr Ashton Eaves says "This monitoring helps us gauge how we’re tracking with our strategic goals relating to stock exclusion and planting around waterways. Through stratified random sampling, we visit 281 monitoring sites in different catchments throughout the region on a 4 to 5 year rotation – this year we are resurveying the Tukituki Catchment.

"Riparian zones are the area between the land and the waterways. When well-maintained they can act as a crucial buffer trapping nutrients, sediment and bacteria before they enter the water," says Dr Eaves. "These zones will have been significantly impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, so the flights allow us to assess any damage to these zones and the fencing that had been put in place to protect it."

The flights should be completed by the end of the week depending on the weather. The information will be analyzed as part of ongoing environmental monitoring, and to help Catchment Advisors support landowners in their efforts to improve water quality through sustainable land management practices.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On National’s Misleading Policy Packaging


Truth in packaging can be a political rarity, but the gap between what the Luxon administration says it is doing and what its policies will actually deliver is looking as wide as the Grand Canyon. Is it possible to run a government for three years purely on misleading slogans and labels – competence, efficiency, fairness, the healing of social divisions etc – while carrying out policies that are the polar opposite of those virtues? New Zealanders are about to find out if we are truly as credulous as this government assumes us to be...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 