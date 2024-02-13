Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Nelson Police To Use Industrial Area For Training

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 3:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Nelson residents could soon see Police completing training exercises as staff settle into a new venue in the Annesbrooke Industrial area tomorrow (Wednesday).

Training is an important component of Policing that enables staff to keep our communities safe.

Various teams will be using the building facility to complete routine training exercises up to twice a week for the next six months.

Members of the public may see some activity during the exercises, including staff in tactical uniforms, Police vehicles and Police dogs.

Some of these officers may be carrying training firearms.

Training firearms may be discharged as part of training scenarios and residents may hear some loud bangs.

Immediate neighbours, including surrounding businesses, will be contacted in person by Police and notified of the training venue.

Police appreciate the support of residents and can reassure those living in the area that there is no cause for concern in relation to this activity.

If you have any queries or concerns, please contact the Police on 105.

