Serious Crash: SH67 Birchfield Rd, Buller District - Tasman

Police are responding to a serious crash on Birchfield Rd / SH67 Buller district.

The single vehicle crash was reported at 5.30pm.

Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.

The road is blocked and there are no alternative routes.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

