Arrest made following station damage

One person has been arrested after Warkworth Police Station was damaged and several windows smashed overnight.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Roger Small, says the Falls Street station was significantly damaged, including to the building’s interior.

“Staff have returned to the Warkworth Police station at around 4.20am to find all the front windows of the building had been smashed and damage caused to the interior of the station.

“Fortunately, no one was injured and the person responsible did not gain access inside the compound, or the station.

“After reviewing CCTV, we arrested one person who is well-known to Police,” Senior Sergeant Small says.

“The Police station is a vital part of the community and it’s disappointing to see it targeted in this manner.

“Considerable time and resources will now be spent repairing the damage and losses.

“However, I would like to commend staff on their work in quickly identifying the alleged offender and holding them to account.”

A 25-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court today charged with intentional damage.

