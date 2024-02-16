Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Upcoming Overnight Resurfacing Works On SH10, Kāeo Bridge To Open To Two Lanes Next Weekend

Friday, 16 February 2024, 1:20 pm
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists that overnight resurfacing works will take place near the new Kāeo bridge from Sunday 25 February between 7pm and 5am.

This work will be completed over a period of 6 weeks (Sunday to Thursday).

For everyone’s safety, stop/go traffic management will be in place during both day and night works, with a reduced speed of 30km/h in place.

Road users must slow down when passing through the worksite and follow the temporary speed restrictions, to ensure the quality of the works and the safety of both driver and road workers.

The Kāeo Bridge will also open to two way traffic on the evening of Saturday 24 February.

The bridge will open in both directions two months ahead of schedule, to help alleviate traffic movements for people heading to the Far North.

Some of the work remaining is able to be done while the bridge is open, which includes the demolition of the old bridge, roundabout, tie ins and artwork. The project is expected to be fully completed by April.

Ahead of the bridge opening, there will be some resurfacing works on State Highway 10 (SH10) in Kāeo township on Thursday 22 February, between 8am and 5pm. This chip-sealing work will be completed over the period of one day, but traffic management will be in place for 4 days.

This includes one day for the laying of the seal, then sweeping up the loose chip, followed by line marking.

Please note that these dates are subject to change as they will be moved to the following day if the weather is unsuitable.

Emergency Services will be accommodated at all times. For real time traffic updates please visit the NZTA Journey Planner.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while this important work is completed.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

