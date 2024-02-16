ORC Meetings In Oamaru Next Week

The public are being encouraged to attend two Otago Regional Council meetings next week.

On Wednesday, 21 February, ORC has a full Council meeting and also a Regional Leadership

Committee meeting in Oamaru, followed by Councillor field visits the next day.

ORC Chair Gretchen Robertson says there is a diverse range of subjects being considered at the

meetings which will give people a good idea of the wide-ranging environmental work which ORC

undertakes for communities.

It will also be a great opportunity for ORC councillors to get an understanding of the issues and opportunities

facing the North Otago Region and see the work being done by those who give a huge amount to the

community and environment and who can share a unique North Otago (and environs) perspective.

The Regional Leadership Committee meeting is at the Waitaki District Council chambers from 10.30am

to noon, followed by the full Council meeting which runs from 1pm-5pm.

Full details of the meetings’ agenda’s will be publicly available on Monday, 19 February, but Cr Robertson

says some of the topics will include the Land and Water Regional Plan, and ongoing discussions about ORC’s

Long-term Plan development and funding and financing policy review.

The main Council meeting will start with a public forum. Cr Robertson says those scheduled to make

presentations include a group from Waitaki District Enviroschools programme.

She says on Thursday, Councillors have been invited to field visits, including being hosted by the

North Otago Irrigation Company, and briefings from ORC staff on work being done around the Kakanui River.

