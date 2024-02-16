Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fire Danger Closes Large Areas Of East Harbour Regional Park

Friday, 16 February 2024, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Baring Head/Ōrua-Pouanui and Parangarahu Lakes are temporarily closed to the public due to extreme fire danger. From today, Friday 16 February, access to Parangarahu Lakes and Baring Head/Ōrua-Pouanui is prohibited.

As the roading authority, Hutt City Council has also made the decision to close Pencarrow Coast Road via Burdan’s Gate until further notice.

Greater Wellington eastern parks team leader Ricky Clarkson says the closure of the two large areas of the regional park is a precautionary measure to protect visitors, staff and the wider Eastbourne community.

“The eastern coastline is exposed and extremely dry at this time of year,” Clarkson says.

“The risk of fire catching and becoming uncontrollable could become a reality, and if the wind picks up, Eastbourne is very vulnerable.”

“Attempting to enter the park at this time would be dangerous. We are asking visitors to avoid these areas for their safety, and to consider visiting other regional parks where the risk may be lower.”

Private landowners will continue to have access through Burdan’s Gate, and the Northern Forest area of the East Harbour Regional Park remains open.

“We’ve had two fires in our regional parks in recent weeks. It’s important when visiting any of our regional parks that you know where you are and the exit routes available to you,” adds Clarkson.

Greater Wellington encourages visitors who see smoke or fire to call 111 immediately.

For the latest information on park access and closures, and tips for staying safe in our parks, please visit: https://www.gw.govt.nz/parks/wildfires-in-regional-parks/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National Passing Bad Policies Under Urgency


If National really had faith in its welfare policies, it wouldn’t be ramming them through Parliament under urgency – a step that means the policies can’t be exposed to select committee debate, public submissions, expert commentary, media scrutiny and all the normal democratic processes that this coalition appears to hold in contempt.
For example: Under urgency, the government has decided to index benefit increases in future to inflation, rather than to wages...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 