Body Recovered, Kaipara Harbour

Police recovered a body from Kaipara Harbour yesterday afternoon, Saturday 17 February.

While formal identification procedures are yet to be completed, it is thought that the body is the swimmer reported missing from Piha on Sunday 11 February.

Police have made contact with the family of the missing person and are providing support.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

