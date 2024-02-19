Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikari Valley And Port Hills Fire Updates

Monday, 19 February 2024, 9:12 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Waikari Valley

Five helicopters and around 50 firefighters are continuing to work to bring the vegetation fire in Waikari Valley in North Canterbury under control this morning.

The fast-moving fire started around 8pm on Sunday, with evacuations taking place on Shell Rock Road and Glenmark Drive.

This morning ground crews are strengthening the containment line while the helicopters work from the air.

The fire is currently uncontrolled and has largely burned out, but remains a risk due to high winds.

There have been no reported livestock losses, or any structures lost or damaged.

Fire and Emergency is working with displaced residents and farmers, and hope to return them to their homes as soon as possible.

A community meeting will be held at 9am at the Waipara Community Hall.

Port Hills

Firefighting efforts on the Port Hills are continuing, with the focus on eliminating hotspots and strengthening the containment lines.

Fire and Emergency’s specialist drone team carried out a second night of thermal imaging and identified a further 30 hotspots that crews are targeting today.

Incident Controller Steve Kennedy says that the intention is to strengthen any vulnerable points around the perimeter and continue extinguishing deep seated fires in several old forestry skid sites before the wind strengthens this afternoon.

Today is flagged as a high fire danger day across Canterbury because of the windy and hot conditions, and Steve Kennedy says that means any new fires will move very quickly and be hard to bring under control.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"We have the resources to respond to multiple incidents, but we’re asking everyone to do their part to prevent any more fires starting." This means avoiding high-risk activities that generate sparks, or waiting until the coolest part of the day. High-risk activities include:

  • Using equipment that generate sparks, or where blades can strike a stone and cause a spark (eg welders, grinders, mowers, chainsaws).
  • Parking vehicles in long grass - hot exhausts can start a fire.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On National Passing Bad Policies Under Urgency


If National really had faith in its welfare policies, it wouldn’t be ramming them through Parliament under urgency – a step that means the policies can’t be exposed to select committee debate, public submissions, expert commentary, media scrutiny and all the normal democratic processes that this coalition appears to hold in contempt.
For example: Under urgency, the government has decided to index benefit increases in future to inflation, rather than to wages...
More


 
 
Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis. More


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections

Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti reaffirmed the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands, & Samoa. More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said. More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 