Suspected Gas Leak Closes Road In Kamo

Police are assisting FENZ with a possible gas leak on Station Road, Kamo.

We were notified of the incident at around 9.50am.

Station Road has been closed to traffic from Kamo Road until the intersection with Farmer Street.

Police are assisting with traffic management and any evacuations if required.

Motorists in the area are advised to expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

