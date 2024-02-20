What Rules Would You Like For Keeping Bees, Pigs Or Roosters? Tell Us Before 31 March 2024

Pigs making a pong? Roosters keeping you awake? Waikato District Council is asking for feedback about animal nuisance issues.

The feedback will help Council when it prepares the Keeping of Animals Bylaw later in the year.

Animals play a vital role in various businesses and provide the community with the opportunity to produce their own food – but sometimes the noise and smell can become an issue for neighbours in urban areas, especially where properties are close together.

The Keeping of Animals Bylaw includes rules to reduce or prevent animal nuisance and specifies areas where certain animals can be kept, such as bees, pigs, chickens, and roosters.

People have until 31 March to give feedback. You can read more here.

Note: The Keeping of Animals Bylaw does not apply to dogs. Rules for dogs are included in Council’s Dog Control Bylaw and Dog Control Policy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

