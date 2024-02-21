Community Event To Acknowledge Cyclone Gabrielle Impacts

Council is excited to invite Tairāwhiti to ‘Tū Whitia – Stand & Shine’, a free community event happening Saturday 2 March from 3pm to 8.30pm at the Gisborne Soundshell.

Tami Neilson, Scribe and Oceanspace are just some of the artists performing at Tū Whitia which will also have lots of fun, family-friendly activities including face painting, train rides, bouncy castles and a free sausage sizzle.

Prizes are up for grabs in a Top Town-style challenge organised by Primal Fitness for teams of 5 people aged over 12 years – registrations open on the day.

Tū Whitia is a Council event supported by Trust Tairāwhiti and created by Merle Walker of Toi Biz.

Mayor Stoltz says Tū Whitia was created to acknowledge the one-year anniversary of Cyclone Gabrielle and celebrate the community’s collective resilience.

“It’s our way of saying thanks to everyone for being there for each other.

“We know it’s been a tough 12 months and we wanted to have an event that acknowledged this while bringing our community together to celebrate ourselves, our achievements, and our beautiful region.”

Merle Walker of Toi Biz says Tū Whitia derives from Tūwhitia te hopo – eliminate the negative; mairangitia te angitū – accentuate the positive.

“It’s been really fulfilling to work on a project that brings people together again.

“Cyclone Gabrielle caused devastation, but we heal together by coming together.”

“Join us at Tū Whitia, celebrate and acknowledge the resilience of Te Tairāwhiti”.

For all event details, visit the event Facebook page.

