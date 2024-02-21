Five Arrested Following City Assault

Police camera operators are keeping a keen eye over incidents in central Auckland, no matter the time of day.

Early this morning, a camera operator and frontline Police worked together to take five people into custody following an assault.

Auckland City Central Area Commander, Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, says information was reported to Police around 2.25am of a man who was lying outside a restaurant on Karangahape Road.

“The man had been assaulted, with the group involved leaving the area in a vehicle,” he says.

“Our frontline staff in the city responded to the scene and assisted the victim, who was transported to hospital for assessment with moderate injuries.”

At the same time, a Police camera operator was also reviewing footage in the area.

“The vehicle was located leaving the area, and the operator continued observations on its movements out of the city,” Inspector Tetzlaff says.

“Frontline staff in Remuera were directed to the vehicle’s whereabouts on Ōrākei Road and it was stopped.”

Five people were taken into custody on the roadside.

At this stage, a 20-year-old man has been charged with injuring with intent to injure, however Inspector Tetzlaff says further charges are pending over the incident.

The man charged is expected in the Auckland District Court on 28 February 2024.

“Police will continue to use a range of resources within the city centre to respond when these sorts of incidents occur and to help ensure the public’s safety,” Inspector Tetzlaff says.

“Our staff did a great job in responding to what had occurred this morning, so that we can hold the group we allege is responsible to account in the court.”

