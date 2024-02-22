Man Faces Extra Charges In Ōtara Investigation

Police have laid additional charges as a result of an investigation into an assault at Ōtara Creek Reserve in January.

Earlier this month, Police arrested a man over the incident in the early hours of 18 January 2024.

Now, Police have charged the man as part of an investigation into a separate incident last year.

Detective Sergeant James Mapp, of Counties Manukau East CIB, says Police have been investigating an incident at the reserve on 22 February 2023.

“Last year Police issued previous appeals to the public to assist with the investigation and to identify a person caught on CCTV footage,” he says.

“We have now laid additional serious charges as a result of our investigation this year.”

The 31-year-old man will face additional charges of threatens to kill, indecent assault, unlawful sexual connection and assault with intent to commit sexual violation.

He will appear on these charges at his next appearance in the Manukau District Court on 27 February 2024.

“This is a welcome result for Police, in that we have been able to identify the alleged offender and put him before the Court. We would like to acknowledge and the thank the community for their assistance,” Detective Sergeant Mapp says.

