Popular Movies In The Park Kicks Of Parks Week In Kāpiti

Friday, 23 February 2024, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council is kicking off Parks Week with their popular Movies in the Park on Saturday 2 March at Waikanae Park from 4pm.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Parks, Open Space and Environment Manager Gareth Eloff says Parks Week runs nationwide between 2 and 10 March, with Movies in the Park a popular way for Kāpiti to recognise how parks and open spaces positively influence wellbeing.

“Movies in the Park is in its fourth year and a major highlight of Council’s summer events calendar,” says Mr Eloff.

“Following a heavily contested community vote, we'll be screening two movies on the night. Despicable Me will start at 5pm and Top Gun Maverick hits the screen at 7.10pm.

“It’s a fun evening out for the whole whānau and a great way for the community to connect. The event is supported by Voyle & Co Realty and Zeal and includes fundraising food stalls for Kāpiti Softball and Rugby Clubs.

“There’ll be an ice cream truck, slushies, and coffee available to purchase and Council’s Waka Kori play trailer with equipment to spark the imagination and creative play.

“Waikanae Park also has playground equipment, which we recognise is reaching the end of its life. We’ll have staff available on the night to hear our community’s thoughts on how we can provide fun, adventurous, and safe play and hangout spaces here in the future.

“Waikanae Park is one of 49 playgrounds here in Kāpiti. We also have 16 sports grounds, and numerous natural reserves, rivers, beaches, and over 100 kilometres of walking, cycling and bridleway tracks and trails that are free for everyone to use. You'll also find exercise equipment at some of our parks - no gym membership required!

“So why not join us on Saturday night, and then try out another open space on Sunday 3 March for Children’s Day, or even one new one every day of Parks Week!

“Please just remember to care for our environment, which we also serve to protect.”

