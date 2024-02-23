Trio Sentenced Over Meliame Fisi'ihoi's Murder

Three men face imprisonment after being sentenced over the callous murder of

Meliame Fisi’ihoi four years ago.

Today, Viliami Iongi and Falala Iongi were imprisoned for non-parole periods

of 15 and 17 years respectively for murdering Meliame on 15 January 2020.

Manu Iongi was also sentenced to serve a non-parole period of eight years’

six months’ imprisonment for manslaughter.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua says the investigation

team welcome today’s sentences handed down at the Auckland High Court.

“Today the Operation Truro team acknowledge Meliame’s family who have

lost a mother and grandmother in tragic circumstances,” he says.

“We are pleased to reach this point some four years after Meliame was

senselessly murdered at her home.

“This now brings an end to the court proceedings and we hope that this

brings some closure for the family so that they can try to move forward with

their lives.”

