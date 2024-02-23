Trio Sentenced Over Meliame Fisi'ihoi's Murder
Three men face imprisonment after being sentenced over
the callous murder of
Meliame Fisi’ihoi four years ago.
Today, Viliami Iongi and Falala Iongi were
imprisoned for non-parole periods
of 15 and 17 years respectively for murdering Meliame on 15 January 2020.
Manu Iongi was also sentenced to serve a
non-parole period of eight years’
six months’ imprisonment for manslaughter.
Detective Inspector
Tofilau Fa’amanuia Va’aelua says the
investigation
team welcome today’s sentences handed down at the Auckland High Court.
“Today the
Operation Truro team acknowledge Meliame’s family who
have
lost a mother and grandmother in tragic circumstances,” he says.
“We are pleased to reach
this point some four years after Meliame was
senselessly murdered at her home.
“This now brings an end to the
court proceedings and we hope that this
brings some closure for the family so that they can try to move forward with
their lives.”