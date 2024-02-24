Dunedin Police Seeking Information Following Mayday Call

Police are seeking information from the public following a mayday call this afternoon from the Dunedin area.

The call was received around 3:35pm and did not specify a particular location.

Police have made further inquiries and checked a range of boat ramps in the area, including Carey’s Bay, Back Beach, Portobello, Hoopers Inlet, and the peninsular, but have not found anything of note.

We’re appealing to anyone who may have made the mayday call, who is now safe, to please get in touch with Police to let us know.

Also, if you know someone who has been out boating in the area today who has not yet returned, we’d also like to hear from you.

Call 111 and quote event number P057889968.

