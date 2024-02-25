Police Continue To Appeal For Information Following Mayday Call

Dunedin Police have located a boat on Blackhead Beach, unrelated to yesterday’s appeal.

There are plans to have this boat removed.

Police continue to urge anyone who may have made the mayday call yesterday, who is now safe, to please get in touch with Police to let us know.

Also, if you know someone who went boating in the area yesterday who has not yet returned, we’d also like to hear from you.

Call 111 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, and quote event number P057889968.

