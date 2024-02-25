Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
UPDATE Fatal Crash, State Highway 10, Kerikeri

Sunday, 25 February 2024, 5:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can confirm one person has died following a two vehicle crash on State Highway 10, near Cottle Hill Drive, Kerikeri, Far North District.

Police were notified of the crash at 12.15pm.

The road has reopened following a scene examination.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Police extend their sympathies to the family of the deceased.

