SlavFest 2024 Announces Partnership With Newtown Festival

The SlavFest Educational Charitable Trust is thrilled to announce that we are partnering with the Newtown Festival Trust to put on SlavFest 2024 Festival on 13 April 2024 at Te Whaea National School of Dance and Drama in Newtown, Wellington.

With Newtown Festival’s vast experience of staging successful Festivals for the past 2 decades, it is a natural partnership and SlavFest is grateful for Newtown Festival’s support and expertise.

In particular Newtown Festival will support SlavFest 2024 with traffic management, sustainability planning (e.g. through their partners Non Stop Solutions on recycling and low waste), technical expertise and training of SlavFest workers.

This Sunday we invite everyone to join us at the Newtown Festival on 3 March. And on 13 April we look forward to working with the Newtown Festival on making SlavFest 2024 an even bigger success than SlavFest 2023.

