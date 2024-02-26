Crash Causing Delays, Takapuna

Motorists are advised to expect delays following a crash on the Northern Motorway this morning.

The crash, involving a truck, was reported to Police around 11.05am.

One lane on each side of the motorway is currently blocked between Northcote Road and Esmonde Road.

No serious injuries have been reported in relation to the crash.

We ask motorists to take an alternate route where possible and to expect some delays while the scene is cleared.

