Proudly Hosting The Southern Districts Premier Show

Block out the diary and load the kids in the car. The Southland A & P Show is coming on Saturday, 2 March, and it’s shaping up to be the best one yet.

All bets are off ahead of this year’s show, with the coveted hobby horse race back in 2024 and riders looking for revenge (and bragging rights).

There is something for everyone at this year’s show, and president Paula Bell is looking forward to another fantastic event.

“The Southland A & P Association have been planning this year’s show over the past 12 months and it's shaping up to be one of the best yet,” Paula said.

The main event on the south’s A & P calendar, the team are thrilled this year’s Southland A & P Show is the host of the Royal Agricultural Society Southern Districts Premier Show.

“The show continues to be a family tradition for many in Invercargill and across the Southland region, with thousands attending from all over, and to host this year’s premier show is the icing on the cake,” Paula said.

The Friday Night Market is back, starting at 5:30pm on Friday, March 1, with food, crafters and music.

On Saturday, March 2, Donovan Park on Bainfield Road will be transformed yet again for the 154th Southland A & P Show.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again, bringing a taste of the country to town and building on a really successful event last year.”

“Entertainers 3 Ring Riot Circus and Jimmy Marvel Magician are starring in this year’s show, and they’ll be sure to leave everyone impressed with their talents.”

Woodchopping is back in 2024 along with the XO Carnival, with a range of children’s entertainment. Also returning is the Murihiku Strength Challenge, where competitors from all over the region will battle it out for the title of Southland’s Strongest Person.

Southland Riding for the Disabled is again offering horse and pony rides for a donation throughout the day and there will be tractor rides thanks to Southland Farm Machinery.

Southern talent will again be on show in the Kiwiskips Food Court and the entertainers will wow the crowd from the Quantum Landscaping Agrisports Arena.

New to 2024 is Percy’s Straw Dig, where kids will go crazy for the fantastic prizes hidden in the haystack - being held after the grand parade.

The Heenan Small Engines Lifestyle Block has been locked in as a show regular, as a trade section dedicated to businesses that are tailored to suit those living on lifestyle blocks.

More crafters than before will also have their goods up for sale in the PowerNet Crafters Market and there will be animals galore in the popular VetSouth Petville petting zoo.

An A & P Show would not be complete without the usual attractions, with the equestrian section, sheep, cattle and donkeys all securing similar entries to last year, rounding out the show.

“As always, we’re looking forward to delivering another incredible Southland A & P, which is growing year on year, as well as celebrating and showcasing our rural way of life in the deep south,” Paula said.

Gates open on show day, Saturday, March 2, at 9am. Tickets are $15 for adults and children under 16 are free.

