Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Proudly Hosting The Southern Districts Premier Show

Monday, 26 February 2024, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Southland A and P Show

Block out the diary and load the kids in the car. The Southland A & P Show is coming on Saturday, 2 March, and it’s shaping up to be the best one yet.

All bets are off ahead of this year’s show, with the coveted hobby horse race back in 2024 and riders looking for revenge (and bragging rights).

There is something for everyone at this year’s show, and president Paula Bell is looking forward to another fantastic event.

“The Southland A & P Association have been planning this year’s show over the past 12 months and it's shaping up to be one of the best yet,” Paula said.

The main event on the south’s A & P calendar, the team are thrilled this year’s Southland A & P Show is the host of the Royal Agricultural Society Southern Districts Premier Show.

“The show continues to be a family tradition for many in Invercargill and across the Southland region, with thousands attending from all over, and to host this year’s premier show is the icing on the cake,” Paula said.

The Friday Night Market is back, starting at 5:30pm on Friday, March 1, with food, crafters and music.

On Saturday, March 2, Donovan Park on Bainfield Road will be transformed yet again for the 154th Southland A & P Show.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone again, bringing a taste of the country to town and building on a really successful event last year.”

“Entertainers 3 Ring Riot Circus and Jimmy Marvel Magician are starring in this year’s show, and they’ll be sure to leave everyone impressed with their talents.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Woodchopping is back in 2024 along with the XO Carnival, with a range of children’s entertainment. Also returning is the Murihiku Strength Challenge, where competitors from all over the region will battle it out for the title of Southland’s Strongest Person.

Southland Riding for the Disabled is again offering horse and pony rides for a donation throughout the day and there will be tractor rides thanks to Southland Farm Machinery.

Southern talent will again be on show in the Kiwiskips Food Court and the entertainers will wow the crowd from the Quantum Landscaping Agrisports Arena.

New to 2024 is Percy’s Straw Dig, where kids will go crazy for the fantastic prizes hidden in the haystack - being held after the grand parade.

The Heenan Small Engines Lifestyle Block has been locked in as a show regular, as a trade section dedicated to businesses that are tailored to suit those living on lifestyle blocks.

More crafters than before will also have their goods up for sale in the PowerNet Crafters Market and there will be animals galore in the popular VetSouth Petville petting zoo.

An A & P Show would not be complete without the usual attractions, with the equestrian section, sheep, cattle and donkeys all securing similar entries to last year, rounding out the show.

“As always, we’re looking forward to delivering another incredible Southland A & P, which is growing year on year, as well as celebrating and showcasing our rural way of life in the deep south,” Paula said.

Gates open on show day, Saturday, March 2, at 9am. Tickets are $15 for adults and children under 16 are free.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Southland A and P Show on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Joining AUKUS Pillar Two


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
More


 
 

Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Retiring Chief Of Navy Thanked For His Service
Defence Minister Judith Collins has thanked the Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, for his service as he retires from the Royal New Zealand Navy after 37 years. Rear Admiral Proctor will retire on 16 May to take up an employment opportunity in Australia... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 