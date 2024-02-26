Homicide investigation launched, Mount Albert

A homicide investigation has been launched following a death of a man in Mount Albert this afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lisa Anderson, Auckland City CIB, says Police were called to a disorder incident on He Ana Way around 1.15pm.

“Upon arrival, two people were located with injuries ranging from serious to critical.

“Sadly, despite efforts from emergency services, a male died at the scene.”

The second person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition, however their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anderson says Police are now making enquiries to understand what has occurred at the address.

“Police will have a visible presence in Mount Albert this afternoon, and likely tomorrow, as our investigation progresses.

“While at this stage, no arrests have been made, we do not believe there is a wider risk to the public in relation to this incident.”

“It is understood those involved were known to each other and Police will be ensuring there is support in place for those closest to the victim, and other people who were at the address at the time,” Detective Senior Sergeant Anderson says.

“We will be speaking to those in the area who witnessed what has occurred and we encourage anyone else with information that may assist to please contact Police as soon as possible.

Information can be provided via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240226/2541.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Further updates will be provided proactively when available.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

