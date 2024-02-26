Two Vehicles Sought After Suspicious Fire In Waikaia

Detective Sergeant Brian McKinney

Police investigating a suspicious house fire in Waikaia are seeking sightings of two vehicles of interest.

Emergency services were called to the Elswick Street property just after midnight on Wednesday. While nobody was injured, the house sustained extensive damage.

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who saw either a red vehicle, or a dark-coloured twin-cab ute that was towing a trailer.

Both vehicles were seen in the vicinity of Elswick Street shortly after the property was set alight. The red vehicle was seen leaving Elswick Street and heading at speed towards Riversdale.

We would like to hear from anyone who saw vehicles matching those descriptions either prior to, or after the fire.

Police, by calling 105, or making a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking Update Report. Please reference the file number 240222/8704. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation is ongoing, and we would like to thank the people who have come forward so far.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

