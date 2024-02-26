UPDATE, 4:55pm 26/02/2024: Paparoa Oakleigh Road Now Open In Both Directions

Paparoa Oakleigh Road is now open in both directions following a logging truck rolling on the road earlier today.

A 30 km/h speed limit is in place around the immediate area and we ask that drivers please slow down and take care over this section of road.

We would like to thank motorists for their patience and co-operation during this time.

