Truck Crash, Karapiro - Waikato

Police are responding to a crash reported at 6:30pm where an 18-wheeler truck has tipped on its side on State Highway 1, near Karapiro.

No one is reported to be injured but the vehicle is blocking the road.

There is heavy traffic in the area and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

