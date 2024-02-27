The Suter And NBS Partner To Promote Youth Well-Being Through Art

The Suter Art Gallery has launched a new scholarship programme that will give students from local schools the chance to join after-school art classes at The Suter. The initiative aims to provide an opportunity for enrichment to students who have a passion and interest in visual art and would not otherwise be able to attend classes.

NBS is the first business to support The Suter’s programme and will cover the cost for this intake of students. The programme is open to donations from anyone, whether an individual or a business.

The programme was initially rolled out to eight local schools for the 2024 academic year and hopes to have a wide reach in our communities. Each school can nominate one student to receive the scholarship for up to a year. The scholarship covers the class fee and materials cost, and a contribution towards travel costs.

Dr Esther McNaughton, Education Team Leader at The Suter, said, “We are thrilled to launch this programme with the generous support of NBS. We believe that art can make a positive difference in the lives of young people and help them develop their creativity, curiosity, and confidence. We hope that this programme will open doors to a new world of possibilities for the recipients and possibly even inspire the next generation of artists and art lovers in our community.”

1- Ruth Roebuck (The Suter Art Gallery), Nic Foster (NBS) and Dr Esther McNaughton (The Suter Art Gallery) in class

NBS is happy to join forces with The Suter Art Gallery for this project that encourages students to explore their artistic side and bond with others through art.

“Art lets us express ourselves and connect with others in meaningful ways. We are delighted to support the funding of classes for young artists, who might not otherwise get the chance to explore their creative talents. We can’t wait to see their amazing work at the end of the term,” says Nic Foster, NBS Community Engagement Manager.

Ruth Roebuck, Manager of Commerce and Enterprise at The Suter, adds, “This programme shows how our local businesses and cultural institutions can collaborate to give our young people more opportunities. The fund is brilliant in its simplicity - it can support one student or more - it is low-cost and yet the benefits are invaluable. We hope any individuals or small businesses that might want to sponsor one or two students will get in touch. The Suter Art Gallery is integral to all our communities, and we are happy that NBS and other local businesses are investing in its future.”

The Suter acknowledges the challenges that many families are facing due to the cost-of-living crisis and the impact it has on their lives; and hopes that this programme will help ease some of the financial burden and provide a rewarding experience for the students and their families. The Suter welcomes anyone to get in touch and explore how they can get involved in sponsorship arrangements.

