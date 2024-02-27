Road Closed, Farndon Road, Clive, Hastings - Eastern

Police are responding to a one vehicle crash on Farndon Road, Clive, where a

truck has gone into a ditch.

The crash was reported around 3:30pm.

It appears one person has received minor injuries.

The road is closed between Pakowhai Road and State Highway 51, while we work

to get the truck unstuck, Motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

