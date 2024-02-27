Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Repeal Of Smokefree Legislation To Go Ahead In Breach Of The Treaty Of Waitangi

Tuesday, 27 February 2024, 8:12 pm
Press Release: Te Roopu Tupeka Kore

The Crown's refusal to engage with our Waitangi tribunal claim and the failure of this Government to consult with Māori is just not acceptable” the Crown has the breached the treaty principles, says Sue Taylor, Chair of Te Roopu Tupeka Kore and one of the WAI 3315 claimants.

“Our people deserve better, they need to know the truth, our people expect to be informed about why this Government is repealing the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act (SERPA), and what this means for this country”, says Taylor. “Because the Government has failed to inform our people, we have taken measures into our own hands and created a social media campaign to keep our people informed”.

Te Roopu Tupeka Kore has launched a social media campaign highlighting government’s refusal to consult with Māori as part of their Treaty obligations, government’s refusal to heed the warnings of health experts, and the similarity between Government’s comments and the Tobacco Industry’s messages. Already it has gained huge support.

“Government’s repeal is a clear violation of the Treaty and fails the principles of partnership, consultation and duty of care for Māori” said Hone Harawira, one of the WAI3315 claimants. “Government’s repeal will also result in the direct loss of Māori lives simply so they can use the tobacco tax for tax breaks for their wealthy supporters and donors.

“Māori lives to pay for tax cuts is an ugly but easy way to understand the repeal of the Smokefree legislation” said Harawira, “so we’ll fight this on every level.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Smoking remains the greatest preventable cause of death among Māori, representing 25% of Māori deaths. Despite a general decline in cigarette use, significant disparities persist. Latest New Zealand Health Survey findings suggest daily smoking prevalence among Māori is 17%, in contrast to the 6% reported among others. The SERPA is estimated to prevent over 3000 avoidable deaths among Māori by 2040. Key SERPA measures aim to make cigarettes non-addictive and much less accessible as well as protect future generations from ever taking up smoking.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Roopu Tupeka Kore on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Perils Of Joining AUKUS Pillar Two


The lure for New Zealand to join the AUKUS military alliance is that membership of only its “second pillar” will still (supposedly) give us access to state of the art military technologies. As top US official Kurt Campbell said during his visit to Wellington a year ago:
...We've been gratified by how many countries want to join with us to work with cutting-edge technologies like in the cyber arena, hypersonics, you can go down a long list and it's great to hear that New Zealand is interested...
More


 
 

Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Retiring Chief Of Navy Thanked For His Service
Defence Minister Judith Collins has thanked the Chief of Navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, for his service as he retires from the Royal New Zealand Navy after 37 years. Rear Admiral Proctor will retire on 16 May to take up an employment opportunity in Australia... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 