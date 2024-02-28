Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Visionwest Christmas Poverty Report Released

Wednesday, 28 February 2024, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Visionwest

This week Visionwest Community Trust released their latest report – Christmas From The Heart 2023 – an account of and conclusions drawn from data related to their 2023 Christmas From The Heart event.

Christmas From The Heart ensured over 4,000 West Aucklanders who are doing it tough right now received essential food items and Christmas food to enable them to get through Christmas and prepare a special celebratory meal on Christmas Day. In addition to food, 2,210 children who might otherwise have missed out, received Christmas gifts.

The 15-page Christmas From The Heart 2023 Report provides a rundown on the philosophy behind how the event was run, which includes ensuring participants are offered ongoing supports to relieve the poverty they are currently experiencing, and a commentary on Christmas poverty in West Auckland.

The report gives a snapshot of poverty in West Auckland and comment is made on:

• The increase in social support service demand.

• The overrepresentation of Māori and Pasifika whānau in Christmas From The Heart and other social support service data.

• The growing number of retirees who are requiring social service support.

• The rise of in-work poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand.

• The rising number of whānau who are seeking help from social support services for the first time.

• The relationship between poverty and poor mental health

The report can be downloaded from the Visionwest website. Go to: https://visionwest.org.nz/report/christmas-from-the-heart-2023/.

Visionwest

https://www.visionwest.org.nz/

Visionwest provides wraparound support services to the most vulnerable in our communities to achieve our vision of transformed lives and healthy communities.

Visionwest is one of New Zealand leading care providers, offering housing, food support, budgeting, home healthcare, youth training and employment, counselling, and early learning and care to West Auckland communities; home healthcare throughout Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Rotorua Lakes; and housing in Canterbury/Christchurch.

