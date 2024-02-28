Keep Yourself Safe When Using Dating Apps

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells:

Police are urging users of dating app users to take steps to protect

themselves when meeting up with people they’ve only spoken to online.

In the Christchurch Youth Court today, five teenagers were sentenced in

relation to attacks on several innocent people in the city last year. The

offenders met their victims through dating apps and attacked them in secluded

locations late at night.

While details of the sentencing are subject to Youth Court restrictions, the

victims showed incredible courage and that has helped us convict these

offenders.

The victims have done nothing wrong. The offenders made a choice to take

advantage of people’s trust and planned these attacks with the intention of

hurting people.

While this sentencing brings some closure, it won’t undo the mental scars

these victims have endured, or the pain they’ve gone through.

If you’re using an app for dating, tell a close friend if you’re meeting

someone for the first time – where you’re going and who you’re meeting.

Arrange to catch up in a busy location, and trust yourself; if something

doesn’t feel right, don’t hesitate to take action to keep yourself safe.

The victims of these crimes have gone through an ordeal, but we can’t thank

them enough for their bravery through this process.

