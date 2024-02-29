Sign Up For Your Library Card In March!

Join the Queenstown Lakes District Libraries this March and get a free library themed lanyard and the chance to win a $100 grocery voucher.

Queenstown Lakes District Libraries Manager Sue Gwilliam said the library team is excited to kick off the school year with a special invitation to everyone in the community.

“Join us and thousands of existing library members in embracing the power of learning, connection, and wellbeing by signing up for a library card. It’s free to join and you have access to any of our library branches across the district,” she said.

“In a world where every cent counts your library card opens doors to a wealth of resources, entertainment, and information. From online movies and global newspapers to car repair manuals and virtual reality experiences, our libraries offer something for everyone.”

“We’ve got plenty coming up too – including a brand new offering called 'Library of Things,' featuring unique items like telescopes available for borrowing,’ she said.

“This March let's embark on a journey of discovery together. Whether you're a book lover, tech enthusiast, or simply looking for a welcoming community, your local library is here for you,” Ms Gwilliam said.

For more information on signing up for a library card or exploring our services, visit https://codc-qldc.govt.nz/blog/queenstown-lakes-libraries-sign-up-month or stop by your nearest library branch.

