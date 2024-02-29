Go By Bike Day Rolls Round

Go By Bike Day is back and we’re encouraging people of all ages to trade their car trips for bike rides and discover the benefits of safe cycling.

Part of Travel Safe’s Time to Cycle calendar of free activities, the annual Go By Bike Day on Wednesday, 6 March, includes six pitstops along popular Tauranga cycling routes offering snacks and giveaways for those out biking.

Tauranga City Council’s Travel Safe Team Leader, Sonia Lynds, says Go By Bike Day is a fun event for everyone including passionate cyclists, people keen to commute by bike for the first time, and those who used to cycle who have fallen out of the habit.

“Go By Bike Day is a perfect opportunity to try riding to work or school. There will be lots of other people on bikes out and about and plenty of encouragement from fellow riders and the Travel Safe team on offer at the pit stops.

“We’ve seen a resurgence in cycling in Tauranga over the last few years. E-bike use has increased, there are more cycle lanes and shared paths around the city, and we will continue to encourage safe cycling and other forms of active travel as alternative ways to move around our city.”

There are so many health, transport, and social benefits that come with biking, but Sonia emphasises safety always comes first.

“Riding to work or school, or just for fun, is a great way to improve your health, physical mobility and mental wellbeing but please do so safely and always wear your helmet," says Sonia.

“Keep aware of your environment by scanning ahead, ride slowly and be ready to react to changes, and let others know you’re approaching on shared paths. Check the weather forecast, plan your route ahead of time, avoid busy congested roads where possible, and be bright, be safe and be seen.”

If you’re not quite ready to ride to work solo or need a helping hand, our Time to Cycle Bike to Work events in March and April may be just what you need. Beginning in Mount Maunganui, Pāpāmoa, or The Lakes, and all finishing at the new Bike Stop bike parking facility in the City Centre, participants will join our experienced cycling instructor who will teach you how to navigate safely and confidently between suburbs.

For more on Go By Bike Day and Time to Cycle please visit https://www.mytauranga.co.nz/time-to-cycle

Go By Bike Day Pitstops. Wednesday, 6 March, 6:45am – 9:00am.

Moa Park carpark, Oceanbeach Road Mount Maunganui Tauranga Harbour Bridge Marina Tauranga Railway Bridge, Strand Extension Corner of Chapel Street/ Maxwells Road, Tauranga Cameron Road, new shared pathway Turrett Road shared pathway entrance, Tauranga

