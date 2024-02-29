Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
29 FEBRUARY 2024 IPCA PUBLIC REPORT - Non-fatal Shooting In Stratford Justified

Thursday, 29 February 2024, 9:59 am
Press Release: Independent Police Conduct Authority

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that a Police officer was justified in deciding to shoot at an armed man during a siege in Stratford in March 2023.

On the evening of 27 March 2023, a man (Mr X) Police were seeking to arrest was involved in a pursuit, during which Mr X fired a shotgun at Police. Mr X eventually abandoned his car and was tracked to a house in Stratford.

Soon after Police arrived at the house, an officer fired three shots at Mr X after he was seen to point a shotgun out of a window towards Police. All three shots missed. Police surrounded the house, and Mr X surrendered 14 hours later.

The Authority found that the officer was justified under section 48 of the Crimes Act 1961 in deciding to shoot at the armed man in defence of himself and others around him.

The Authority also reviewed the planning of the operation to locate Mr X and the management of the subsequent siege. In our view, the satisfactory conclusion of the siege – with Mr X eventually surrendering, and no further shots fired by Police – indicates a well-executed operation, showing the benefits of a patient and planned approach to a potentially dangerous situation. In addition, families who were evacuated by Police during the siege were complimentary of Police actions in how they communicated with them and assured their safety.

