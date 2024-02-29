Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Safety Improvements Ready To Roll Near New Destination Skatepark

Thursday, 29 February 2024, 3:52 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Progress on the new Mount Maunganui destination skatepark is rolling on. As part of improving connectivity in the area, work has just begun on upgrading the pedestrian level crossing at Hull Road, providing a safer crossing point over the railway line to the new skatepark.

The first stage of safety improvements will include a wider, realigned shared path for pedestrians and cyclists between the skatepark and Newton Street, an improved crossing point over the Hull Road railway line - including a flashing light for pedestrians, new fencing and clear signage.

Safety improvement work on upgrading the pedestrian level crossing at Hull Road commenced earlier this week and is anticipated to be complete by mid-April. Nearby businesses and residents may experience some noise and vibration while works are underway during the hours of 7am – 5pm, from Monday to Friday. Temporary traffic management will be in place with a reduced speed limit through the area. There should be minimal impact for commuters as most of the work is taking place on the berm. Pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained throughout.

Development of the new Destination Skatepark came about following community engagement on the city’s last Long-term Plan when Council committed to improving, expanding, and investing in citywide skate facilities. Encompassing over 3000sqm, the skatepark was designed in collaboration with members from the Bay of Plenty’s skate community (comprised of a 24-member co-design group representing a range of ages and skating interests).

Tauranga’s Destination Skatepark will cater to all ages and abilities - from skateboarding and inline skating to BMX and scooting – and will contribute to the broader physical, mental and social wellbeing of the community. The skatepark’s high-profile location (on the corner of Maunganui and Hull Road) was chosen for multiple reasons including proximity to a range of amenities, shops, the beach and Blake Park.

