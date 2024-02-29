Public Steps Up To Assist In Pukekohe Robbery
Quick-thinking members of the public have assisted Police
in arresting a man
who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman this morning.
At around 11.30am, Police were
called after a man was allegedly seen pulling
a woman from a vehicle on Massey Avenue, Pukekohe.
Counties
Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says the
woman
was at a gaming venue on Edinburgh Street when she headed for her vehicle
parked nearby.
“At this
stage we believe the alleged offender followed the victim to
her
vehicle, before assaulting her and stealing her wallet.
“Members of the public saw what has
happening and contacted Police
immediately,” Inspector Hunter says.
“These witnesses have been able to
provide details of the offender’s
vehicle, which was relayed to frontline staff on duty in Pukekohe.”
Units quickly located the vehicle in
question and a man was arrested
without
issue.
Inspector Hunter says the victim was
taken to hospital for an assessment and
victim support was being provided.
“This was a cowardly act and I
would like to acknowledge those members of
the public for doing the right thing.
“We extend our thanks to the Pukekohe community for their vigilance.
“They were
able to contact Police quickly and provide vital
information,
and on top of this they also provided immediate care and assistance to the
victim.”
A
32-year-old man will appear in Pukekohe District Court
tomorrow charged
with robbery.