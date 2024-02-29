Public Steps Up To Assist In Pukekohe Robbery

Quick-thinking members of the public have assisted Police in arresting a man

who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman this morning.

At around 11.30am, Police were called after a man was allegedly seen pulling

a woman from a vehicle on Massey Avenue, Pukekohe.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says the woman

was at a gaming venue on Edinburgh Street when she headed for her vehicle

parked nearby.

“At this stage we believe the alleged offender followed the victim to her

vehicle, before assaulting her and stealing her wallet.

“Members of the public saw what has happening and contacted Police

immediately,” Inspector Hunter says.

“These witnesses have been able to provide details of the offender’s

vehicle, which was relayed to frontline staff on duty in Pukekohe.”

Units quickly located the vehicle in question and a man was arrested without

issue.

Inspector Hunter says the victim was taken to hospital for an assessment and

victim support was being provided.

“This was a cowardly act and I would like to acknowledge those members of

the public for doing the right thing.

“We extend our thanks to the Pukekohe community for their vigilance.

“They were able to contact Police quickly and provide vital information,

and on top of this they also provided immediate care and assistance to the

victim.”

A 32-year-old man will appear in Pukekohe District Court tomorrow charged

with robbery.

