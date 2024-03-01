Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Celebrate Our Unsung Heroes - Get Your Nominations In For The 2024 Lower Hutt Civic Honours!

Friday, 1 March 2024, 10:03 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Do you know someone who has volunteered behind the scenes for years without being recognised for their mahi? Nominate them for a Civic Honour!

The Civic Honours celebrate outstanding volunteers in our community by recognising the service they’ve given to Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt.

Established in 1976, the Civic Honours have since recognised the efforts of 264 individuals who have gone above and beyond for the city. They shine a spotlight on those who embody the spirit of selflessness and service.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says the awards are a fantastic chance to showcase those who have made significant and long-standing contributions to our communities.

"There are so many people that make Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt a place where people can thrive," Mayor Barry says.

"Our Civic Honours recognise our volunteers we have across our great city and the tireless work they’ve done over a long time behind the scenes, often without seeking recognition or reward.

"This is our opportunity to give those people their deserved moment of celebration."

Civic Honours recipients will receive a certificate and silver medal from the Mayor at Lower Hutt’s Volunteer Awards celebration.

Last year’s recipients - Dina Awarau, Ian Dallas, Barbara Hay, Gary James, Joyce Lockyer and Claude Poulsen - have inspiring stories of helping others and enhancing Lower Hutt through community service, educational service, cultural affairs, environmental service, youth activities, and health and wellbeing.

Nominations can either be made on the Hutt City Council website at: hutt.city/civicawards, or forms can be picked up from the front counter at the Council administration building at 30 Laings Road.

Nominations close at 5pm on Monday 15 April, so don’t wait to honour those who make Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt a brighter, better place to live!

The seven categories of Civic Honours are:

  • Community Service: Consistently demonstrates qualities of compassion and service to a community organisation or a variety of volunteer activities
  • Cultural Affairs: Improvement and enhancement of participation in cultural affairs, including heritage, music, and the arts
  • Educational Service: Improvement and enhancement of the educational and social development of others, including children and/or youth
  • Environmental: Takes a leadership role in improving and/or revitalising the environment
  • Youth Activities: Supports and empowers youth activities and development
  • Health and Wellbeing: Enhances the health and wellbeing of our community
  • Youth Services Award: Undertaken outstanding voluntary community service for someone aged 15-25 years old

