Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work To Start On One-way Street Pilot In City Centre

Friday, 1 March 2024, 10:05 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Work is about to start on a pilot project to bring wider footpaths, greener spaces and some one-way streets to Tauranga city centre.

The one-way traffic system will be introduced to parts of Harington, Hamilton, Spring, Wharf and Willow streets and remain in place for at least two years during the city centre transformation.

Contractors are aiming to be on-site from this Sunday evening and are looking to work mostly at night for several weeks to get the works finished by April.

Tauranga City Council’s Team Leader – Transport Development, Tom McEntyre, said doing most of the work after-hours would help minimise disruption for motorists and businesses during the day.

“We’ve got some very willing contractors on board and they’ll be doing some big hours during March to ensure the improvements are in place quickly,” he said.

“We’d like to thank everyone for being patient and respectful while these people are doing their work.

“When the mahi is finished, we’ll have a more attractive city centre where people can move around more easily.”

Tauranga is rapidly transforming into a modern city, with many building projects ramping up in the city centre.

It's expected that the new one-way streets will reduce the need for road closures during these construction activities because it will be easier to provide space for them.

The pilot will offer safety benefits by moderating vehicle speed, reducing difficulties at intersections, and improving visibility for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The city centre will also be more attractive and accessible, with space for wider footpaths, planter boxes, street art, and other opportunities.

The project has been carefully timed to avoid events such as Children’s Day and the Jazz Festival, while ensuring the changes are in place before nearby building projects get underway.

Although most of the work will be completed in March, some additional work will occur later with little disruption expected.

The pilot will be monitored and reviewed to see if the changes should be retained, altered, or extended through other parts of the city centre.

More information about the project can be found at letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/keeponmoving.

In an unrelated move, a small section of Willow Street (between Wharf Street and Hamilton Street) will be permanently closed at a date yet to be determined to allow for the construction of the new civic precinct, Te Manawataki o Te Papa.

This section of Willow St will ultimately form part of a pedestrian plaza.

The new one-way system in the surrounding streets will be retained when this closure occurs.

Collectively, the proposed changes are among many initiatives aimed at making the city centre a great place to live, work, learn and play.

You can find out more about the vision for the future of Tauranga in the Council’s City Centre Action and Investment Plan 2022-32.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On The Newshub/Smokefree Twin Fiascos


Here’s a tale of two sunset industries. One has a track record of quality investigative reporting, and sound reportage of the 24/7 news cycle. The other sunset industry peddles a deadly substance that kills and injures tens of thousands of New Zealanders every year, while imposing significant annual costs on the public health system.

Which industry is this government rushing to assist..?
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 