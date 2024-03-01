Work To Start On One-way Street Pilot In City Centre

Work is about to start on a pilot project to bring wider footpaths, greener spaces and some one-way streets to Tauranga city centre.

The one-way traffic system will be introduced to parts of Harington, Hamilton, Spring, Wharf and Willow streets and remain in place for at least two years during the city centre transformation.

Contractors are aiming to be on-site from this Sunday evening and are looking to work mostly at night for several weeks to get the works finished by April.

Tauranga City Council’s Team Leader – Transport Development, Tom McEntyre, said doing most of the work after-hours would help minimise disruption for motorists and businesses during the day.

“We’ve got some very willing contractors on board and they’ll be doing some big hours during March to ensure the improvements are in place quickly,” he said.

“We’d like to thank everyone for being patient and respectful while these people are doing their work.

“When the mahi is finished, we’ll have a more attractive city centre where people can move around more easily.”

Tauranga is rapidly transforming into a modern city, with many building projects ramping up in the city centre.

It's expected that the new one-way streets will reduce the need for road closures during these construction activities because it will be easier to provide space for them.

The pilot will offer safety benefits by moderating vehicle speed, reducing difficulties at intersections, and improving visibility for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

The city centre will also be more attractive and accessible, with space for wider footpaths, planter boxes, street art, and other opportunities.

The project has been carefully timed to avoid events such as Children’s Day and the Jazz Festival, while ensuring the changes are in place before nearby building projects get underway.

Although most of the work will be completed in March, some additional work will occur later with little disruption expected.

The pilot will be monitored and reviewed to see if the changes should be retained, altered, or extended through other parts of the city centre.

More information about the project can be found at letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/keeponmoving.

In an unrelated move, a small section of Willow Street (between Wharf Street and Hamilton Street) will be permanently closed at a date yet to be determined to allow for the construction of the new civic precinct, Te Manawataki o Te Papa.

This section of Willow St will ultimately form part of a pedestrian plaza.

The new one-way system in the surrounding streets will be retained when this closure occurs.

Collectively, the proposed changes are among many initiatives aimed at making the city centre a great place to live, work, learn and play.

You can find out more about the vision for the future of Tauranga in the Council’s City Centre Action and Investment Plan 2022-32.

